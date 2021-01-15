Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office will add additional resources to its staffing on Jan. 20, Inauguration Day.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated in a press release the sheriff’s office is currently unaware of any credible threats toward Chaffee County’s critical assets or citizens.
“We do however continue to monitor numerous sources including statewide public safety outlets to stay updated on any changes that may occur,” he said.
Spezze stated,“Our goal is to provide additional visibility at county critical assets as well as to provide an added layer of safety at these locations.
“We anticipate no disruption to governmental service, however, we have prepared ourselves in an unlikely event.”
The presidential inauguration is set to take place at 10 a.m. MST Jan. 20, in Washington D.C.
Spezze stated there has been much chatter in regards to groups or persons intent on disrupting the event as well as government operations across the country.
He said, “We continue to work closely with our local law enforcement partners and elected officials on this matter.
“We appreciate the support the community extends to our first responders on a day to day basis,” Spezze said.
