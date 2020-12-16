As Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Chaffee County Public Health prepare to receive the first batches of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, the case count in Chaffee County shows no sign of slowing with 27 cases reported from Saturday through Monday and 72 in the last week.
Monday’s case count was 13. One of those testing positive on Saturday was a staff member at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, which is in the midst of an outbreak. Colorado Department of Corrections currently list 54 inmates with active cases of COVID-19.
One of the county cases identified in the last 7 days, a 74-year-old man in the south end of the county died, but it was unknown whether his death was a direct result of the virus.
The county’s pandemic case count stands at 792 a of Tuesday afternoon. Chaffee County Public Health stated approximately one month ago the case count was 500.
“In addition to avoiding widespread transmission of the virus, we must protect our hospital and healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed,” the department’s situational report stated.
“In a rural county, every bed counts. Other critical needs still exist and beds need to be available to those recovering from major surgeries or dealing with the aftermath of a heart attack, etc.
“Also, we must do everything possible to support our healthcare workers. It’s beyond critical that we work together to avoid breaking our healthcare system locally, statewide and across the U.S.”
Chaffee County Public Health reported in the past week there has been an increase in the number of people reporting that they have no idea where they could have been exposed.
“This is likely a testament that there is an increase in community wide spread in our county.
From this point forward, be extra mindful of your activities. Yes, it’s OK to grocery shop and run other essential errands, but always wear a mask and social distance while you are out in public,” the report stated.
Across the state, the pandemic total rose to 291,104 with 3,086 deaths due to COVID-19 reported.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data showed 2,557 new cases were reported Monday.
The state’s seven-day moving average of cases reported was 3,533.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate dropped to 9.67 percent.
