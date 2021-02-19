There have been 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Chaffee County in the last week, and 74 in the last 14 days.
One new case was reported among the community and one was reported among staff at the department of corrections Thursday.
Nine new cases were reported Wednesday, which was the most this week, but every day since Jan. 19 has had at least one new case of COVID-19.
Chaffee County, however, remains at the state’s level yellow, which it has been since Feb. 6.
As of Feb. 17, Chaffee County Public Health has administered 4,829 total doses of the coronavirus vaccine while Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has administered another 2,695 doses.
Out of those, 2,182 people have received both doses and are considered fully vaccinated while 3,160 people have received their first doses.
