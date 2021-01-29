Chaffee County saw 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 7 days with a high of 16 cases reported Wednesday.
The county has had 105 cases in the last 14 days and currently has a 14-day positivity rate of 5.23 percent.
Demographics of the 60 latest cases break down to:
AgeCases
Younger than 1810
18-2912
30-399
40-498
50-596
60-699
70 and older5
Of the 60 cases reported, 19 were from the northern end of the county, 31 from the southern end and 10 were unknown.
The incidence of cases stemming from travel outside the county rose from 18.1 percent to 25.6 percent.
Chaffee County Public Health reported a pandemic total of 857 cases thus far.
The current outbreak at Buena Vista Correctional Complex has only four active cases of COVID-19 according to data from Colorado Department of Corrections.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data shows the current outbreak has affected 314 inmates and 43 staff.
The facility has had a pandemic total of 508 cases among inmates and 66 staff cases.
Across the state, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has recorded 391,699 cases of COVID-19 since data collection began in March.
The state has had 4,892 deaths attributable to the virus.
Currently Colorado has a 1,373 moving seven day average of new cases and a 4.98 percent seven day positivity rate.
Public health reported a total of 410,050 first doses and a further 109,208 second doses of COVID-10 vaccine had been administered throughout Colorado as of Wednesday.
On Monday Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a new call center for the public to ask questions specifically about the COVID-19 vaccine.
The new toll-free number is 1-877-268-2926 (1-877-CO VAX CO).
The vaccine call center will be open 9 a.m.-10 p.m. today and from 9 a.m -5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Beginning Monday, hours will extend to 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Vaccine call center staff will be available to answer COVID-19 vaccine-related questions, provide info about vaccine providers across the state, and give general information about COVID-19.
