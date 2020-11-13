Chaffee County will ramp up its restrictions on social gatherings beginning Monday, Nov. 16 in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, said Chaffee County Public Health director Andrea Carlstrom in a news release Friday afternoon.
The restrictions limit group gatherings to 10 people from no more than 2 households.
“While we were quite successful over the summer and early fall in reducing the spread of COVID-19, it is clear that additional measures must be implemented in order to get ahead of what is looking like a very challenging winter," Carlstrom said.
"We are working with CDPHE to implement the strategies that will have the least impact on the local economy and education while discouraging social gatherings and events that bring people physically close together. While other counties are being required to move entirely to a more restrictive level, we are doing everything we can to avoid or at least slow this transition for Chaffee County."
The public health director pleaded to residents of the county "to please wear a mask (even if you have been skeptical in the past), distance yourselves from others beyond household members, avoid in-person gatherings whenever possible, rethink travel plans, and take care of one another. The greater restrictions are not meant to create policing between neighbors or enforcement concerns. All of us are being asked to make some tough decisions regarding holiday plans over the next few months, and they may differ from household to household. It is up to all of us to do what is right so that we can avoid a Stay at Home order in the future."
Effective Monday, Nov. 16th, the following will go into effect until further notice:
•Indoor places of worship are 25% capacity or 50 whichever is less, virtual strongly recommended.
•Only necessary events can take place until further notice following the 25% or 25 person cap using the distancing calculator if standing or 6ft distancing between parties if seated for indoors AND 25% or 50 person cap using the distancing calculator if standing or 6 ft distancing for seated for outdoors.
•In-person events are highly discouraged at this time.
•Non-school related group sports and activities are limited to virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10 with no close contact if there is not a specific sector guidance available. An exemption would be if a group already has a CCPH supported plan in place.
•Personal gathering size is limited to 10 with no more than 2 households indoors or outdoors.
•Group sizes seated together at restaurants or at start/finish areas for sporting events should exceed no more than 6.
•Encouraging remote work and staggered shifts for all business sectors to reduce number of people working together in-person.
•Except for critical business or critical operations of the county, voluntary 14 day self-quarantine is strongly recommended when unnecessary out of county travel or participation in a risky activity (lack of distancing and mask wearing) occurs- before and after.
•All residents who have engaged in activities that pose risk should seek out testing, especially if becoming symptomatic with any COVID-19 symptom.
