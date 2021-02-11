EDITOR'S NOTE: This press release was sent out by Chaffee County Public Health 6 hours after The Times' weekly issue was sent to the press. The Times regrets not being able to share this information with our print readers.
Expecting to receive an increased allotment of COVID-19 vaccine for next week, Chaffee County Public Health will be holding a mass vaccination event in Buena Vista from noon-3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 16 at Sangre de Cristo Electric, 29780 US Hwy 24.
The clinic is by appointment only through https://chaffeecounty-feb16.rsvpify.com. This clinic is for those who are healthcare workers, first responders, or are 65 and older.
“CCPH is grateful to the Town of Buena Vista and Sangre de Cristo Electric for the coordinated effort to offer more vaccination opportunities for the north end of the county. As more vaccine supplies become available, ongoing additional vaccination events will be scheduled by CCPH and other providers," said Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH director. "CCPH appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding as our local vaccination program continues to ramp up based on inventory and state-wide phasing."
Details include:
• The clinic will be drive-thru.
• Completed paperwork will be expected upon arrival.
• Wear clothing that can easily be removed to administer a shot in the upper arm.
• Expect to spend 30 minutes or more to complete the process.
• Second dose appointments will be scheduled for March 16th.
CCPH will not be conducting testing Feb. 16 due to this clinic.
