Chaffee County Public Health is holding an influenza immunization clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sangre de Cristo Electric Association, 29780 U.S. 24, Buena Vista.
It will be a drive through clinic. Registration is not required but is suggested. Online registration can be found at https://chaffeecounty-sept29.rsvpify.com.
High dose vaccine will be available for those 65 years of age and older.
This clinic is open to insured and uninsured individuals. All insurance plans cover the flu vaccine, so bring your insurance card if you have one.
Because giving shots to younger children in vehicles is challenging, this event will be for ages 12 and older. Families with younger kids can make appointments with CCPH or their primary care provider.
CCPH requests that everyone participating in the clinics wear a mask in their vehicle regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m., CCPH and local healthcare stakeholders will host a Town Hall on Zoom.
The topic will be the ongoing pandemic and Pfizer booster shots. Questions can be submitted by noon on Monday the 27th to acarlstrom@chaffeecounty.org.
To attend, access zoom.us/j/4328290633 at the appointed time.
A recording of the meeting will be posted on the Chaffee County COVID-19 Facebook page shortly after the event.
