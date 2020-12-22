Chaffee County Public Health will no longer be holding its weekly COVID-19 test clinic in Buena Vista, said director Andrea Carlstrom.
Those who wish to get a test can do so at Valley-Wide Health Systems on Highway 24. The clinic will be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:40 a.m.–2:30 p.m.
Valley-Wide will bill your insurance. If you are uninsured, the test is free of charge, Carlstrom said.
“To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose the option to speak with a nurse,” she said.
Carlstrom said that “as we bring on a COVID-19 vaccine program, CCPH needs all the bandwidth it can get to carry out what will be months of vaccination events. Therefore, the time felt right to promote Valley–Wide’s services and focus on building our testing and vaccination program at the Fairgrounds, which can accommodate both as we ramp up.”
She said that Public Health has confirmed Valley-Wide has the capacity to do the tests
Other testing providers in Buena Vista include LaGree’s Pharmacy, Buena Vista Pharmacy and HRRMC’s Buena Vista Health Center.
