Chaffee County Public Health announced it will begin offering twice weekly immunization clinics for adults and children.
The department of public health offers adult, childhood and travel vaccinations.
Immunization appointments will be available on Tuesday from 9-10 a.m., and Thursday from 10 a.m.-noon.
Tuesday appointments will only be available for TB skin test placement, and Thursdays will be available for TB skin test reads as well as other childhood, adult and travel vaccinations.
If applicable, the individual’s health insurance will be billed.
Anyone who is uninsured or underinsured will be able to receive most vaccinations for free.
These clinics are not related to COVID-19 clinics which will be held separately at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, by appointment, and only for the current allowable phases.
Due to the demand for COVID-19 vaccination clinics, Chaffee County Public Health closed immunizations clinics from December through February.
All immunization appointments must be scheduled by calling immunization nurse Sandy Morgan at 719-530-2563 or 719-207-6563.
Call volume is currently very high. Allow up to 48 hours before receiving a call back.
