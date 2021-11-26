Chaffee County EMS, in partnership with Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Chaffee County Public Health will begin offering walk-up monoclonal antibodies treatment (mAb) beginning Sunday, Nov. 28 at 9 a.m, according to a new releases issued by Chaffee County late Wednesday.
The mAb treatments offered, pending availability, are bamlanivimab/etesevimab, REGEN-COV (casirivimab/imdevimab) and sotrovimab. All three COVID-19 mAb treatments are currently under Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and have been shown to significantly reduce risk of hospitalization and death.
Treatment dates and times will be Sunday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Friday through Saturday, 1 – 5 p.m. through December 12, 2021. Last treatments will begin at 3:30 p.m. each day. Administration of the REGEN-COV treatment will occur in the blue tent outside of HRRMC’s Emergency Department. All patients interested will enter HRRMC through the main entrance on Hwy. 291, and immediately turn right, parking in allotted parking spaces near the blue tent before the ambulance bay. Once parked, call 719-207-5734 for further instructions.
No physician’s order nor appointment is needed to receive treatment; patients must self-screen for eligibility using the guide below. Additionally, all patients will be assessed by CCEMS prior to receiving any treatment. There is no fee for this treatment. It should be noted that REGEN-COV treatment is not a substitute for vaccination against COVID-19.
This pilot program will continue if there is consistent community need for the treatment. The HRRMC Emergency Department will not be administering REGEN-COV treatment to outpatients during this time. Patients will not enter the hospital nor Emergency Department at any time for REGEN-COV treatment
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, more changes may occur. Please check HRRMC.com for the latest updates or call 719-530-2217.
