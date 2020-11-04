Chaffee County Logo

 

U.S. President

Joseph R. Biden/

Kamala D. Harris (Dem) 7,112

Donald J. Trump/

Michael R. Pence (Rep) 6,180

U.S. Senator

John Hickenlooper (Dem) 6,907

Cory Gardner (Rep) 6,296

U.S. Congress, District 5

Jillian Freeland (Dem) 6,448

Doug Lamborn (Rep) 6,373

State Representative District 60

Lori Boydston (Dem) 6,630

Ron Hanks (Rep) 6,580

District Attorney – 11th Judicial District

Kaitlin Turner (Dem) 6,735

Linda Stanley (Rep) 6,339

County Commissioner – District 1

Keith Baker (Dem) 7,820

Hannah Hannah (Rep) 5,204

Bonnie Davis (Lib) 472

County Commissioner – District 2

Greg Felt (Uaf) 10,295

Ballot Measures

Amendment B

Yes 7,585

No 5,329

Amendment C

Yes 5,986

No 6,766

Amendment 76

Yes 8,519

No 4,794

Amendment 77

Yes 6,971

No 5,874

Proposition EE

Yes 9,089

No 4,284

Proposition 113

Yes 6,721

No 6,567

Proposition 114

Yes 5,812

No 7,401

Proposition 115

Yes 5,644

No 7,560

Proposition 116

Yes 7,460

No 5,749

Proposition 117

Yes 6,587

No 6,047

Proposition 118

Yes 6,792

No 6,299

Town of Buena Vista issues

2A Sales tax on retail marijuana

Yes 1,305

No 674

2B Allow marijuana retail stores

Yes 1,110

No 891

