U.S. President
Joseph R. Biden/
Kamala D. Harris (Dem) 7,112
Donald J. Trump/
Michael R. Pence (Rep) 6,180
U.S. Senator
John Hickenlooper (Dem) 6,907
Cory Gardner (Rep) 6,296
U.S. Congress, District 5
Jillian Freeland (Dem) 6,448
Doug Lamborn (Rep) 6,373
State Representative District 60
Lori Boydston (Dem) 6,630
Ron Hanks (Rep) 6,580
District Attorney – 11th Judicial District
Kaitlin Turner (Dem) 6,735
Linda Stanley (Rep) 6,339
County Commissioner – District 1
Keith Baker (Dem) 7,820
Hannah Hannah (Rep) 5,204
Bonnie Davis (Lib) 472
County Commissioner – District 2
Greg Felt (Uaf) 10,295
Ballot Measures
Amendment B
Yes 7,585
No 5,329
Amendment C
Yes 5,986
No 6,766
Amendment 76
Yes 8,519
No 4,794
Amendment 77
Yes 6,971
No 5,874
Proposition EE
Yes 9,089
No 4,284
Proposition 113
Yes 6,721
No 6,567
Proposition 114
Yes 5,812
No 7,401
Proposition 115
Yes 5,644
No 7,560
Proposition 116
Yes 7,460
No 5,749
Proposition 117
Yes 6,587
No 6,047
Proposition 118
Yes 6,792
No 6,299
Town of Buena Vista issues
2A Sales tax on retail marijuana
Yes 1,305
No 674
2B Allow marijuana retail stores
Yes 1,110
No 891
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.