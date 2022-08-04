All are invited to the historic Hutchinson Homestead for the Chaffee County Democrats’ annual fundraiser picnic from 4-6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 6.
There will be live music, snacks and beverages, along with the ice cream truck at this outdoor event.
Several local, state and U.S. Congressional candidates will be attending for a meet-and-greet including Dave Young, Colorado treasurer; Katherine Green and Julie McCluskie for the Colorado House of Representatives and Brittany Pettersen for U.S. House District 7.
Local candidates PT Wood, Lori Mitchell and Jeff Graf will be giving remarks.
Recommended donation is $30 per person for ages 14 and up. Children’s activities are planned so parents can take part in the gathering.
Please note that parking is limited at the Homestead.
For this reason, it is recommended that individuals plan on parking at the Crossroads Welcome Centerat the U.S. 50 and 285 intersection in Poncha Springs.
The Chaffee Shuttle is providing round-trip transportation from the Welcome Center starting at 3:10 p.m., and then at the end of the picnic event.
For more information and registration, see chaffeecountydemocrats.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.