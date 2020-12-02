As of Nov. 30
PLEASE NOTE: CDPHE decided that Chaffee County will be moving from the Yellow Level to the more restrictive level of orange this Friday, Dec. 4, at 5 p.m.
New cases (last 7 days) 61
New cases (last 14 days) 117
2-wk. positivity rate (11/15 - 11/30) 4.64%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate (11-8/11-23) 4.74%
Total positive cases 635
Deaths among cases 20
COVID-19 deaths 15
Community cases 321
Out-of-county cases 59
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of Dec. 1
HRRMC capacity 64%
Current COVID cases 1
Positive tests 171
Negative tests 3,987
Pending 16
Positive employee tests 16
Negative employee tests 323
BVCC
As of Nov. 30, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 12,907
DOC inmate cases 291
DOC staff cases 29 (per CCPH)
BVCC active cases 58
COVID-19 deaths 0
“On Thursday, Nov. 12, our county’s total COVID-19 case count was 499. Today, Nov. 30, we are at a total of 632 cases.”
– Chaffee County Public and Environmental Health director Andrea Carlstrom
TESTING
PLEASE NOTE CHANGES: Wednesdays in Buena Vista from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Chaffee County Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
Call 719-539-4510 (and only this number) and clearly leave your name, number and a brief message. If you have more than one family member that needs testing, assign one household member to make appointments for everyone.
Leave one message and please do not call any other extensions at CCPH.
If our team has not returned your call in 24 hours, please call back as your message might have been muffled or damaged. We check our messages frequently.
Do not call repeatedly, as this delays our response and takes additional time away from making appointments.
Be prepared when calling for a COVID test, please have ready all patients names, date of births, phone numbers and mailing addresses readily available. We will also ask you about exposure dates and/or symptoms. Having this information on hand ensures the quickest appointment times and less time on the phone.
Non-invasive, self-administered, mouth swab test. Results take 48-72 hours.
Colorado Case Summary
As of Nov. 30, per covid19.colorado.gov/data
Cases reported 232,905
People tested 1,754,047
Deaths among cases 3,037
Deaths due to COVID-19 2,656
Outbreaks 2,143
Hospitalized 13,488
Adult critical care ventilators in use 48%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 22%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 1,834
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 31%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 14%
Key findings from the modeling report:
• An estimated 1 of 41 Coloradans is infectious (highest prevalence to date).
• In some regions, prevalence is as high as 1 in 29 Coloradans.
• The effective reproductive number is approximately 1.4, indicating continued rise in infections at a rate similar to last week.
