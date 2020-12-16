As of Dec. 15
New cases (last 7 days) 69
New cases (last 14 days) 155
2-wk. positivity rate (11/30 - 12/14) 6.45%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 4.74%
Total positive cases 792
Deaths among cases 22
COVID-19 deaths 15
Community cases 476
Out-of-county cases 80
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of Dec. 15
HRRMC capacity 48%
Current COVID cases 3
Positive tests 208
Negative tests 4,272
Pending 2
Positive employee tests 23
Negative employee tests 364
BVCC
As of Dec. 14, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 14,550
DOC inmate cases 349
DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 32
BVCC active cases 54
COVID-19 deaths 0
TESTING
Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by 4 p.m., the day before. Download and fill out consent form at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
Call 719-539-4510 to be screened/scheduled for testing. All tests are now a mouth swab and results are usually coming back in 48-72 hours.
Please note the following:
• We request that you isolate if you are symptomatic.
• If you have been exposed to someone who tested positive, please quarantine even if you are not having symptoms.
• The 14-day quarantine period begins at the time of your last exposure and must be completed regardless of your test results.
• A negative test does not release someone who is already in quarantine.
Color level: State may eye Red level for Chaffee
“It is possible that due to our increased incidence of COVID-19 here in Chaffee County, CDPHE might require the county to move into the red level at some point in the near future. CCPH will do everything possible to keep the county from moving entirely in the red, but it is going to take each and every one of us to make smart decisions from here on out. CCPH will also do what it can to protect the local economy for as long as possible, requesting to establish levers of mitigation that impact the business community the least, in order to prevent a move entirely to the red. Rest assured, as this dynamic situation evolves, CCPH will communicate to the board of county commissioners, members of the leadership roundtable, including the Economic Development Corporation, Small Business Development Corporation, and Chambers of Commerce, and the entire county.”
– Andrea Carlstrom, CCPH Director and COVID-19 Incident Commander
Colorado Case Summary
As of Dec. 15
Cases reported 291,104
People tested 1,968,881
Deaths among cases 3,969
Deaths due to COVID-19 3, 086
Outbreaks 2,631
Hospitalized 16,174
Adult critical care ventilators in use 48%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 17%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 1,466
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 25%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 9%
