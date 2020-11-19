As of Nov. 16
New cases (last 7 days) 34
New cases (last 14 days) 66
2-wk. positivity rate (11-1/11-15) 5.92%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate (10-18/11-1) 4.82%
Total positive cases 523
Deaths among cases 20
COVID-19 deaths 15
Community cases 214
Out of county cases 46
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 12
HRRMC
As of Nov. 17
HRRMC capacity 48%
Current COVID cases 1
Positive tests 152
Negative tests 3,733
Pending 47
Positive employee tests 15
Negative employee tests 296
BVCC
As of Nov. 17
DOC tests at BVCC 11,157
DOC inmate cases 227
DOC staff cases 26
BVCC active cases 8
COVID-19 deaths 0
“At this point in the pandemic, each positive COVID-19 case in our community is a setback for not just an individual or family, but for the county as a whole. We must recognize that every single positive case from this point forward will move our county one step closer to the Stay-At-Home level on the state’s dial. We urge all residents to do everything in their power to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community. … We will get through this, but it’s imperative that we work together for the greater good of our community.”
– Chaffee County Public and Environmental Health director Andrea Carlstrom
TESTING
Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by 4 p.m., the day before. Download and fill out consent form at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
Call 719-539-4510 to be screened/scheduled for testing. All tests are now a mouth swab and results are usually coming back in 48-72 hours. Smart phone notifications: CDPHE recently launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system, in partnership with Google and Apple. CO Exposure Notifications complements existing statewide health safety protocols. Learn more at www.addyourphone.com
Colorado Case Summary
As of Nov. 17
Cases reported 172,044
People tested 1,491,381
Deaths among cases 2,608
Deaths due to COVID-19 2,299
Outbreaks 1,718
Hospitalized 11,608
Adult critical care ventilators in use 47%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 17%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 1,378
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 27%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 2%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 11%
Keep your family a safe family.
Gov. Polis is asking all Coloradoans to cancel plans with those outside your household. He is asking Coloradoans to do the following during the month of November:
1. Only socially interact with people in your household (includes Thanksgiving).
2. Keep your distance.
3. Wear a mask.
Most state employees will be working remotely until the end of November, as an additional way to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
