Chaffee County Public Health

As of Oct. 26

New cases (last 7 days) 23

New cases (last 14 days) 51

2-wk. positivity rate (10-7/10-21) 4.69%

Postive cases 417

Deaths among cases 19

COVID-19 deaths 14

Community cases 136

Out of county cases 33

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 12

HRRMC

As of Oct. 26

HRRMC capacity 56%

Current COVID cases 1

Positive tests 114

Negative tests 3,229

Pending 0

Positive employee tests 11

Negative employee tests 213

BVCC

DOC inmate cases 199

DOC staff cases 26

TESTING

Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.

Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by close of business the day before.

Call 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing. Current wait time for test results is 3-7 days. CCPH will be hosting a Town Hall at noon, Friday, Oct. 23, to share COVID-19 updates and its impact on our community.

