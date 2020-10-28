As of Oct. 26
New cases (last 7 days) 23
New cases (last 14 days) 51
2-wk. positivity rate (10-7/10-21) 4.69%
Postive cases 417
Deaths among cases 19
COVID-19 deaths 14
Community cases 136
Out of county cases 33
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 12
HRRMC
As of Oct. 26
HRRMC capacity 56%
Current COVID cases 1
Positive tests 114
Negative tests 3,229
Pending 0
Positive employee tests 11
Negative employee tests 213
BVCC
DOC inmate cases 199
DOC staff cases 26
TESTING
Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by close of business the day before.
Call 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing. Current wait time for test results is 3-7 days. CCPH will be hosting a Town Hall at noon, Friday, Oct. 23, to share COVID-19 updates and its impact on our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.