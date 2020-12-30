Chaffee Health logo

As of Dec. 29

New cases (last 7 days) 29

New cases (last 14 days) 80

2-wk. positivity rate (12-14/12-28) 5.65%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 8.94%

Total positive cases 869

Deaths among cases 22

COVID-19 deaths 15

Community cases 552

Out-of-county cases 95

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 13

HRRMC

As of Dec. 29

HRRMC capacity 32%

Current COVID cases 0

Positive tests 220

Negative tests 4,455

Pending 6

Positive employee tests 25

Negative employee tests 379

BVCC

As of Dec. 28, per DOC website

DOC tests at BVCC 16,070

DOC inmate cases 436

DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 33

BVCC active cases 85

COVID-19 deaths 1

TESTING

CCPH will no longer be holding its weekly COVID-19 test clinic in Buena Vista. Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista.

Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.

Colorado Case Summary

Totals as of Dec. 29

Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of Dec. 21) 67,047

Cases reported 328,408

People tested 2,118,947

Deaths among cases 4,687

Deaths due to COVID-19 3,803

Outbreaks 2,986

Hospitalized 18,230

Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 37%

Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 13%

Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 1,094

Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 21%

Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 6%

