As of Dec. 29
New cases (last 7 days) 29
New cases (last 14 days) 80
2-wk. positivity rate (12-14/12-28) 5.65%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 8.94%
Total positive cases 869
Deaths among cases 22
COVID-19 deaths 15
Community cases 552
Out-of-county cases 95
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of Dec. 29
HRRMC capacity 32%
Current COVID cases 0
Positive tests 220
Negative tests 4,455
Pending 6
Positive employee tests 25
Negative employee tests 379
BVCC
As of Dec. 28, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 16,070
DOC inmate cases 436
DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 33
BVCC active cases 85
COVID-19 deaths 1
TESTING
CCPH will no longer be holding its weekly COVID-19 test clinic in Buena Vista. Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista.
Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.
Colorado Case Summary
Totals as of Dec. 29
Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of Dec. 21) 67,047
Cases reported 328,408
People tested 2,118,947
Deaths among cases 4,687
Deaths due to COVID-19 3,803
Outbreaks 2,986
Hospitalized 18,230
Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 37%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 13%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 1,094
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 21%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 6%
