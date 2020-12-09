Chaffee County cases by age group
CCPHE

As of Dec. 7

New cases (last 7 days) 84

New cases (last 14 days) 137

2-wk. positivity rate (11-23/12-7) 5.26%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate (11-8/11-23) 4.74%

Total positive cases 711

Deaths among cases 21

COVID-19 deaths 15

Community cases 398

Out-of-county cases 68

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 13

HRRMC

As of Dec. 4

HRRMC capacity 60%

Current COVID cases 1

Positive tests 186

Negative tests 4,071

Pending 28

Positive employee tests 18

Negative employee tests 330

BVCC

As of Dec. 7, per DOC website

DOC tests at BVCC 13,727

DOC inmate cases 314

DOC staff cases 29*

BVCC active cases 56

COVID-19 deaths 0

* Per Chaffee County

QUOTE TO NOTE

“On the current trajectory, COVID-19 hospital and ICU demand may stay within surge capacity estimates over the next four weeks, even with modest increases in contacts over the Thanksgiving holiday. But further reductions in transmission control, associated with increases in contacts over the holidays could lead to hospital and ICU demand above surge capacity estimates.”

– Chaffee County Public and Environmental Health director Andrea Carlstrom

TESTING

Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.

Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by 4 p.m., the day before. Download and fill out consent form at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.

Call 719-539-4510 to be screened/scheduled for testing. All tests are now a mouth swab and results are now coming back in 3-4 days.

HOLIDAY HEALTH

Mental health tips for the holidays – Before the pandemic began, coping with isolation and loneliness during the holidays was an issue for some. This holiday season, many people will be more isolated than usual, and many families will be experiencing their first holiday season since losing a loved one.

covid19.colorado.gov/mental-health-during-the-holidays

Colorado Case Summary

As of Dec. 7

Cases reported 264,618

People tested 1,873,788

Deaths among cases 3,358

Deaths due to COVID-19 2,776

Outbreaks 2,403

Hospitalized 1,597

Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 46%

Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 20%

Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 1,643

Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 28%

Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 9%

