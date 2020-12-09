As of Dec. 7
New cases (last 7 days) 84
New cases (last 14 days) 137
2-wk. positivity rate (11-23/12-7) 5.26%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate (11-8/11-23) 4.74%
Total positive cases 711
Deaths among cases 21
COVID-19 deaths 15
Community cases 398
Out-of-county cases 68
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of Dec. 4
HRRMC capacity 60%
Current COVID cases 1
Positive tests 186
Negative tests 4,071
Pending 28
Positive employee tests 18
Negative employee tests 330
BVCC
As of Dec. 7, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 13,727
DOC inmate cases 314
DOC staff cases 29*
BVCC active cases 56
COVID-19 deaths 0
* Per Chaffee County
QUOTE TO NOTE
“On the current trajectory, COVID-19 hospital and ICU demand may stay within surge capacity estimates over the next four weeks, even with modest increases in contacts over the Thanksgiving holiday. But further reductions in transmission control, associated with increases in contacts over the holidays could lead to hospital and ICU demand above surge capacity estimates.”
– Chaffee County Public and Environmental Health director Andrea Carlstrom
TESTING
Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by 4 p.m., the day before. Download and fill out consent form at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
Call 719-539-4510 to be screened/scheduled for testing. All tests are now a mouth swab and results are now coming back in 3-4 days.
HOLIDAY HEALTH
Mental health tips for the holidays – Before the pandemic began, coping with isolation and loneliness during the holidays was an issue for some. This holiday season, many people will be more isolated than usual, and many families will be experiencing their first holiday season since losing a loved one.
covid19.colorado.gov/mental-health-during-the-holidays
Colorado Case Summary
As of Dec. 7
Cases reported 264,618
People tested 1,873,788
Deaths among cases 3,358
Deaths due to COVID-19 2,776
Outbreaks 2,403
Hospitalized 1,597
Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 46%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 20%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 1,643
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 28%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 9%
