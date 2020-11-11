Chaffee County Public Health

As of Nov. 9­

New cases (last 7 days) 34

New cases (last 14 days) 51

2-wk. positivity rate (10-18/11-1) 4.82%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate (10-7/10-21) 3.73%

Total positive cases 489

Deaths among cases 19

COVID-19 deaths 14

Community cases 180

Out of county cases 41

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 12

HRRMC

As of Nov. 4

HRRMC capacity 60%

Current COVID cases 2

Positive tests 132

Negative tests 3,486

Pending 0

Positive employee tests 14

Negative employee tests 271

BVCC

As of Nov. 9

DOC tests at BVCC 10, 262

DOC inmate cases 227

DOC staff cases 26

BVCC active cases 13

TESTING

Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.

Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by 4 p.m., the day before. Download and fill out consent form at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.

Call 719-539-4510 to be screened/scheduled for testing. All tests are now a mouth swab and results are usually coming back in 48-72 hours. Smart phone notifications: CDPHE recently launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system, in partnership with Google and Apple. CO Exposure Notifications complements existing statewide health safety protocols. Learn more at www.addyourphone.com

Colorado Case Summary

3,102 cases reported as of Nov. 5.

23 new deaths since Nov. 5.

A little over 1,000 people are currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID, as of Nov. 9.

Keep your family a safe family.

Gov. Polis is asking all Coloradoans to cancel plans with those outside your household. He is asking Coloradoans to do the following during the month of November:

1. Only socially interact with people in your household (includes Thanksgiving).

2. Keep your distance.

3. Wear a mask.

Most state employees will be working remotely until the end of November, as an additional way to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

