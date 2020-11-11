As of Nov. 9
New cases (last 7 days) 34
New cases (last 14 days) 51
2-wk. positivity rate (10-18/11-1) 4.82%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate (10-7/10-21) 3.73%
Total positive cases 489
Deaths among cases 19
COVID-19 deaths 14
Community cases 180
Out of county cases 41
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 12
HRRMC
As of Nov. 4
HRRMC capacity 60%
Current COVID cases 2
Positive tests 132
Negative tests 3,486
Pending 0
Positive employee tests 14
Negative employee tests 271
BVCC
As of Nov. 9
DOC tests at BVCC 10, 262
DOC inmate cases 227
DOC staff cases 26
BVCC active cases 13
TESTING
Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by 4 p.m., the day before. Download and fill out consent form at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
Call 719-539-4510 to be screened/scheduled for testing. All tests are now a mouth swab and results are usually coming back in 48-72 hours. Smart phone notifications: CDPHE recently launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system, in partnership with Google and Apple. CO Exposure Notifications complements existing statewide health safety protocols. Learn more at www.addyourphone.com
Colorado Case Summary
3,102 cases reported as of Nov. 5.
23 new deaths since Nov. 5.
A little over 1,000 people are currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID, as of Nov. 9.
Keep your family a safe family.
Gov. Polis is asking all Coloradoans to cancel plans with those outside your household. He is asking Coloradoans to do the following during the month of November:
1. Only socially interact with people in your household (includes Thanksgiving).
2. Keep your distance.
3. Wear a mask.
Most state employees will be working remotely until the end of November, as an additional way to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
