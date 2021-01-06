As of Jan. 5
New cases (last 7 days) 58
New cases (last 14 days) 87
2-wk. positivity rate (12/21-1/4) 5.5%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 5.65%
Total positive cases 702
Deaths among cases 23
COVID-19 deaths 16
Community cases 605
Out-of-county cases 104
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of Jan. 5
HRRMC capacity 48%
Current COVID cases 1
Positive tests 204
Negative tests 4,539
Pending 9
Positive employee tests 26
Negative employee tests 386
BVCC
As of Jan. 5, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 16,750
DOC inmate cases 477
DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 33
BVCC active cases 91
COVID-19 deaths 1
BVSD
As of Jan. 4
Grove School 0
Avery-Parsons Elementary School 2
Buena Vista Middle School 1
Buena Vista High School 0
Chaffee County High School 0
TESTING
CCPH will no longer be holding its weekly COVID-19 test clinic in Buena Vista. Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista. Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance.
However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.
VACCINE DISTRIBUTION
Chaffee County Public Health will not be keeping lists for those in phase 1.
CCPH will be launching an online scheduling system to get people in phase 1 vaccinated.
Please do not call your medical provider, the hospital or public health regarding vaccines at this time. We will be taking this week to thoughtfully and strategically plan for those who fall within phase 1.
“We all need our phone lines and e-mail open for urgent and emergent matters.
“Rest assured, we will get to vaccinating those that fall within phase 1 in the weeks to come.”
– Chaffee County Public Health
Colorado Case Summary
Totals as of Jan. 5
Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of Jan. )
Cases reported 346,893
People tested 2,183,221
Deaths among cases 4,991
Deaths due to COVID-19 3,921
Outbreaks 3,091
Hospitalized 18,818
Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 36%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 11%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 911
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 16%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 8%
