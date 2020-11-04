As of Nov. 2
New cases (last 7 days) 15
New cases (last 14 days) 43
2-wk. positivity rate (10-18/11-1) 3.73%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate (10-7/10-21) 4.69%
Total postive cases 449
Deaths among cases 19
COVID-19 deaths 14
Community cases 148
Out of county cases 37
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 12
HRRMC
As of Oct. 30
HRRMC capacity 64%
Current COVID cases 1
Positive tests 117
Negative tests 3,268
Pending 0
Positive employee tests 12
Negative employee tests 219
BVCC
As of Nov. 2
DOC tests at BVCC 9,343
DOC inmate cases 224
DOC staff cases 26
TESTING
Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by 4 p.m., the day before. Download and fill out consent form at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
Call 719-539-4510 to be screened/scheduled for testing. Current wait time for test results is 2-3 days. CCPH will be hosting a Town Hall at noon, Friday, Oct. 23, to share COVID-19 updates and its impact on our community.
Smart phone notifications: CDPHE recently launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system, in partnership with Google and Apple. CO Exposure Notifications complements existing statewide health safety protocols. Learn more at www.addyourphone.com
