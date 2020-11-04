Chaffee County Public Health

As of Nov. 2

New cases (last 7 days) 15

New cases (last 14 days) 43

2-wk. positivity rate (10-18/11-1) 3.73%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate (10-7/10-21) 4.69%

Total postive cases 449

Deaths among cases 19

COVID-19 deaths 14

Community cases 148

Out of county cases 37

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 12

HRRMC

As of Oct. 30

HRRMC capacity 64%

Current COVID cases 1

Positive tests 117

Negative tests 3,268

Pending 0

Positive employee tests 12

Negative employee tests 219

BVCC

As of Nov. 2

DOC tests at BVCC 9,343

DOC inmate cases 224

DOC staff cases 26

TESTING

Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 9-11 a.m. at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.

Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by 4 p.m., the day before. Download and fill out consent form at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.

Call 719-539-4510 to be screened/scheduled for testing. Current wait time for test results is 2-3 days. CCPH will be hosting a Town Hall at noon, Friday, Oct. 23, to share COVID-19 updates and its impact on our community.

Smart phone notifications: CDPHE recently launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system, in partnership with Google and Apple. CO Exposure Notifications complements existing statewide health safety protocols. Learn more at www.addyourphone.com

