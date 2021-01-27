Chaffee Health logo

As of Jan. 26

New cases (last 7 days) 41

New cases (last 14 days) 89

2-wk. positivity rate (1/11-1/25) 5.02%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 5.23%

In-county cases 830

Deaths among cases 24

COVID-19 deaths 16

Community cases 730

Out-of-county cases 119

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 13

HRRMC

As of Jan. 26

HRRMC capacity 44%

Current COVID cases 0

Positive tests 245

Negative tests 4,858

Pending 1

Positive employee tests 26

Negative employee tests 407

BVCC

As of Jan. 19, per DOC website

DOC tests at BVCC 18,652

DOC inmate cases 508

DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 43

BVCC active cases 6

COVID-19 deaths 1

BVSD

As of Jan. 25, per school district

Grove School 0

Avery-Parsons Elementary School 0

Buena Vista Middle School 2

Buena Vista High School 2

Chaffee County High School 2

Colorado Case Summary

Totals as of Jan. 26

Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of Jan. 24) 372,200

Second doses administered 82,659

Total vaccine providers 588

Cases reported 387, 462

People tested 2,356,131

Deaths among cases 5,512

Deaths due to COVID-19 4,775

Outbreaks 3,416

Hospitalized 21,263

Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 30%

Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 8%

Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 696

Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 12%

Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 8%

TESTING

Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista. Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.