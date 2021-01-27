As of Jan. 26
New cases (last 7 days) 41
New cases (last 14 days) 89
2-wk. positivity rate (1/11-1/25) 5.02%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 5.23%
In-county cases 830
Deaths among cases 24
COVID-19 deaths 16
Community cases 730
Out-of-county cases 119
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of Jan. 26
HRRMC capacity 44%
Current COVID cases 0
Positive tests 245
Negative tests 4,858
Pending 1
Positive employee tests 26
Negative employee tests 407
BVCC
As of Jan. 19, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 18,652
DOC inmate cases 508
DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 43
BVCC active cases 6
COVID-19 deaths 1
BVSD
As of Jan. 25, per school district
Grove School 0
Avery-Parsons Elementary School 0
Buena Vista Middle School 2
Buena Vista High School 2
Chaffee County High School 2
Colorado Case Summary
Totals as of Jan. 26
Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of Jan. 24) 372,200
Second doses administered 82,659
Total vaccine providers 588
Cases reported 387, 462
People tested 2,356,131
Deaths among cases 5,512
Deaths due to COVID-19 4,775
Outbreaks 3,416
Hospitalized 21,263
Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 30%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 8%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 696
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 12%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 8%
TESTING
Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista. Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.