As of Jan. 19
New cases (last 7 days) 42
New cases (last 14 days) 89
2-wk. positivity rate (12/21-1/4) 5.23%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 5.5%
Total positive cases 793
Deaths among cases 24
COVID-19 deaths 16
Community cases 693
Out-of-county cases 115
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 13
HRRMC
As of Jan. 19
HRRMC capacity 80%
Current COVID cases 2
Positive tests 241
Negative tests 4,738
Pending 3
Positive employee tests 26
Negative employee tests 402
BVCC
As of Jan. 19, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 18,007
DOC inmate cases 504
DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 43
BVCC active cases 27
COVID-19 deaths 1
BVSD
As of Jan. 18, per school district
Grove School 1
Avery-Parsons Elementary School 3
Buena Vista Middle School 2
Buena Vista High School 0
Chaffee County High School 2
Colorado Case Summary
Totals as of Jan. 19
Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of Jan. 19) 287,179
Second doses administered 51,299
Cases reported 377,856
People tested 2,309,773
Deaths among cases 5,388
Deaths due to COVID-19 4,502
Outbreaks 3,310
Hospitalized 20,796
Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 33%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 8%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 727
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 14%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 9%
TESTING
Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista. Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.
VACCINES
"Chaffee County Public Health’s vaccination clinic is full, all 400 slots. As we secure additional vaccine supply, we will be adding future clinics." – CCPH
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.