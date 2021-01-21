Chaffee Health logo

As of Jan. 19

New cases (last 7 days) 42

New cases (last 14 days) 89

2-wk. positivity rate (12/21-1/4) 5.23%

Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate 5.5%

Total positive cases 793

Deaths among cases 24

COVID-19 deaths 16

Community cases 693

Out-of-county cases 115

Columbine residents 44

Columbine staff 13

HRRMC

As of Jan. 19

HRRMC capacity 80%

Current COVID cases 2

Positive tests 241

Negative tests 4,738

Pending 3

Positive employee tests 26

Negative employee tests 402

BVCC

As of Jan. 19, per DOC website

DOC tests at BVCC 18,007

DOC inmate cases 504

DOC staff cases (per CCPH) 43

BVCC active cases 27

COVID-19 deaths 1

BVSD

As of Jan. 18, per school district

Grove School 1

Avery-Parsons Elementary School 3

Buena Vista Middle School 2

Buena Vista High School 0

Chaffee County High School 2

Colorado Case Summary

Totals as of Jan. 19

Cumulative vaccine doses administered (as of Jan. 19) 287,179

Second doses administered 51,299

Cases reported 377,856

People tested 2,309,773

Deaths among cases 5,388

Deaths due to COVID-19 4,502

Outbreaks 3,310

Hospitalized 20,796

Adult critical care ventilators currently in use 33%

Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 8%

Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 727

Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 14%

Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%

Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 9%

TESTING

Valley-Wide Health Systems will now be offering testing Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at 707 Hwy. 24 N., Buena Vista. Valley-Wide will bill your health insurance. However, if you are uninsured, the test is free of charge. To register for a test in BV through Valley-Wide, call 719-395-8610 and choose option to speak with a nurse.

VACCINES

"Chaffee County Public Health’s vaccination clinic is full, all 400 slots. As we secure additional vaccine supply, we will be adding future clinics."  – CCPH

