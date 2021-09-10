The Chaffee County Community Foundation is pleased to announce an innovative grant program targeting the twin crises of housing and childcare.
CCCF recognizes that these issues were exacerbated by the pandemic, representing a real and urgent threat to the wellbeing of our community.
CCCF will use up to $130,000 of its Emergency Response Fund to fund coalitions of nonprofits and for-profits.
Our Problem, Our Solutions elevate the concept that the challenges we face around housing and childcare access are the responsibility of the nonprofit, government or business sectors.
The entities in each of these sectors bring valuable assets, ideas and resources to tackle these issues.
Coalitions from at least two entities – a minimum of one nonprofit and one for-profit – are encouraged to create and articulate project ideas to address their housing and / or childcare challenges.
Awarded amounts will be between $20,000 and $130,000.
Applications may be for brand new project ideas or for new aspects of an existing project.
The application process for this grant program will be innovative and unique – involving two stages focusing on creativity and collaboration.
Applicants will submit a Letter of Interest describing their idea, why they think it will be successful, and how it could be scaled or replicated in the future.
These letters are due at 10 a.m., Oct. 4 and will be reviewed by a panel of local experts assembled by CCCF. Up to six applicant coalitions will be invited to pitch their idea in an in-person setting from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Oct. 12 (coalition applicants must be present).
For more detailed eligibility and program criteria, or to apply, visit CCCF’s website at: www.chaffeecommunity.org/grants
Organizations with questions may email grants@chaffeecommunity.org
