The Chaffee County Community Foundation recently awarded $30,000 in charitable grants, funded by the SDCEA Community Grant program, to 16 organizations serving Chaffee, Lake, Fremont and Custer counties.
SDCEA and CCCF are in their second year of partnership to manage SDCEA’s Community Grant and Matching Grant programs.
“The partnership with SDCEA is truly incredible, and we’re honored to provide this grant review and administration service to such an important community partner,” said CCCF board member and Grants Committee chair Rachele Vierthaler.
2021 grant recipients included: Guidestone, ElevateHer, Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative, Colorado Farm to Table, Boys and Girls Club of Chaffee County, West Central Mental Health, Chaffee County Early Childhood Council, Chaffee County Childcare Initiative, Southwest Conservation Corps, Howard Volunteer Fire Department, Achieve, Inc., Colorado Theater in Non Traditional Spaces, Ark Valley Helping Hands, The Alliance, Foodshed Alliance and the Congregational United Church of Christ/Backpack Food Program.
Applicants applied through the CCCF’s grant portal, and applications were evaluated by a special review committee comprised of individuals from four of the counties served by SDCEA. The reviewers played an integral part in the grant review process by conducting thoughtful and thorough reviews, discussions and site visits for each application.
“One of SDCEA’s guiding principles is to support the communities we serve,” SDCEA CEO Paul Erickson said. “Through the SDCEA Community Grant program, we are elated this year to be able to help support organizations in the provision of food, activities promoting health and safety, the improvement of watershed health, assistance to older adults and to youth and more.
“We are grateful to be able to have this impact in our region through the grant program and from the generous participation in the Power of Change program by our consumers.”
