As Chaffee County’s vaccination rate steadily increases and COVID-19 infection rates continue to decrease within the local community, Chaffee County administration began to reopen public offices for limited in-person services starting on Monday, March 15.
Reopening will be conducted in a phased manner for the protection of staff and community, following all current COVID-19 precautions.
All visitors are required to wear a face covering while indoors, maintain physical distancing, and avoid being on site when feeling ill or while under quarantine or isolation.
The county asks the public to please limit in-person services for more complex needs or transactions that may be better addressed onsite with staff.
Those who are able to do so are encouraged to continue to utilize remote services, including over the phone or online or through the drop-boxes or via mail.
The county’s public meetings will continue to be facilitated virtually through the Zoom platform until further notice. Please visit https://www.chaffeecounty.org/#calendar for specific meeting information and Zoom access details.
