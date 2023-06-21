Chaffee Arts announced a live art auction and sale on July 15 and 16, at the Heritage Museum Courthouse Gallery, 506 East Main Street in Buena Vista. The proceeds from the event will benefit both Chaffee Arts and the Heritage Museum.
A preview party will be held on July 15 from 5–6:30 p.m. for those who would like to see the art prior to the live auction. Refreshments catered by Sorelle Delicatessen will be served at the preview party and the event is open to the public. Entry to the preview party is $5.00, and regular museum entry fees will apply on Sunday.
There will be over 70 pieces of art for sale with approximately 20 of those included in the live art auction. The Courthouse Gallery will also be open on Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. for the sale of art not sold at the auction.
The collection of fine art has been donated by Conrad Nelson and spans several decades, with art from both local and nationally-known artists. Conrad’s husband, Grant Heilman, collected art over many years and a great selection of those pieces will be up for auction.
“It is my wish that Grant’s collection benefit Chaffee Arts and the Heritage Museum since he was so dedicated to supporting the Buena Vista art scene,” stated Nelson. Nelson is an accomplished artist who works mainly in mixed media, and several of her pieces will also be included in the auction and sale.
Heilman’s legacy in Buena Vista goes back many years. When Grant married Barbara Whipple, his second wife, he moved to Buena Vista in the early ‘70s. Once settled in Buena Vista, Barbara and Grant founded Chaffee County Council on the Arts (now Chaffee Arts). They, along with other local artists and art lovers, established and funded the still-active arts organization that provides support for the local art scene. Each year there is an Open Awards Art Show that draws many artists to Buena Vista and Chaffee County.
The original location for the group was the Courthouse Gallery at the Heritage Museum (where the art show is staged today) but the brutal stairs hampered a lot of people. Heilman contributed the funds for the elevator along with Glenn and Dorothy McGowan. Whipple contributed the lighting fixtures which illuminate the space to this day.
Whipple died in 1989 and Grant married his third wife, Conrad Nelson, in 1993. Nelson became active in Chaffee Arts, served on the board and contributed financially to the organization.
Heilman died in 2014. The volume of art he collected makes up the sampling of art that will be auctioned at this event.
Heilman and Marjorie were also active in the Pennsylvania art scene and many pieces in this auction were part of their joint collection. Heilman and Whipple were instrumental in the founding of Chaffee Arts in 1985 and supported the Buena Vista art scene for many years. There will also be a Whipple piece up for auction at the event.
Edward Alloy, a well-known Colorado auctioneer, will serve as emcee and auctioneer for the event. Alloy graduated from Continental Auctioneer School in 2004 and is a Certified Auction Appraiser. Participants must register when they arrive in order to bid on the art pieces and the live event should prove to be a lot of fun for all who attend! In addition to auctioned items, there will be framed and unframed art for sale. Prices will vary over a wide range to meet the budget of any interested art lover.
Terry Stevens and Conrad Nelson are co-chairs for the art auction and committee members include Lyndsay Bertram, Rae Farrar, Suzy Kelly, Susy Ritch and Lisa Wagner. For more information about this live auction fundraiser and other Chaffee Arts events, check out our website at www.chaffeearts.com
