Chaffee Arts is pleased to announce a second fundraising event for spring.
“Here’s a way to enjoy great food and have a fun evening painting while safe at home,” it said in a press release.
Dinner and Art Kits will be available for pick up April 16, and will include art supplies, a video link and take-home dinner.
There is also a discounted family pack available. Gift certificates are available.
Artist Sabrina Carter will lead participants in a step-by-step art class to paint a spring flower mountain scene using acrylic paints. Everything needed for this fun event is included in the art kit.
This is the second virtual painting event that Sorelle Deli has sponsored with Chaffee Arts and the last one was a sellout.
One happy participant from the last fundraiser wrote: “We loved the painting and great food and are looking forward to your next event.”
When you pick up your kits you can do the painting at your leisure because the video is posted online at www.chaffeearts.com starting on April 16.
Reservations are available at Sorelle and can be paid by cash or check.
