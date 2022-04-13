Chaffee Arts is proud to announce that local artist, Stuart Codington Andrews, has donated an original oil painting to be used for the fundraising raffle at the Chaffee Arts Open Awards Art Show.
The framed painting titled, “The Jeep Seats” is oil on canvas board and measures 19 ½” x 15 ½”. The painting will be displayed for the month of May in the lobby of High Country Bank and will also be on display at the Open Awards Art Show at the Heritage Museum from June 4-12. Raffle tickets for the fundraiser will be $5.00 and will go on sale online on May 1 and will also be for sale at the show.
The drawing for the raffle will take place on Sunday, June 12 at 2 pm. The winner does not need to be present to win.
All proceeds from the raffle sale go toward funding free art classes for students in Chaffee County. Member artists have taught classes for girls in the ElevateHER program several times using various media.
ElevateHER’s mission is to foster self-worth and grit in young women through outdoor adventure, mentoring and holistic wellness. I know that the art classes facilitated through Chaffee Arts have absolutely advanced our mission. These classes have opened the door to rich discussions that otherwise would not have happened.
“Art is an important form of holistic wellness and through our partnership with Chaffee Arts, we are able to teach our youth to use art to express themselves,” said Daniela Wohlwend, elevateHER staff member. WildStone Ceramic Studio has hosted free ceramic classes for students at Darren Patterson Christian Academy and Chaffee County High School has also received free art instruction from this program. Chaffee Arts pays for all art materials and the artists’ time for these classes and examples of this art will be on display at the Open Awards Show in June 2022.
Stuart Codington Andrews has been painting for over 30 years from his studio in Buena Vista. A life-long denizen of the Rockies, Stuart Codington Andrews invests his time in recording the impacts of the changes that are shaping the New West. A self-educated painter, his works collect dreams, the collisions between pop culture, manifest destiny, alpine life, and his own desperate romance with the mountains, all cleverly fused in oil, acrylic, mixed media, and performance.
Long an admirer of Magritte, Sargent, O’Keefe, Bierstadt, Dali, and Parrish, he has spent the past 30 years working out of his studio and gallery, training his skills to reflect and build upon the legacy of their efforts. With the help of careful mentoring by true Artists like Barbara Whipple, Arley Blankenship, and John Offerman, his now recognizable style finds its way into collections around the globe. Choosing to focus on the mountains as a background for his Art as well as a home, the scenery merges with the surreal in his efforts to enlighten as well as entertain.Stuart’s art can be seen locally at AVDI on Main Street in Buena Vista and online at www.viewgallery.com.
The Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show is June 4-12 at the Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main, in Buena Vista, and entrance to the museum will be free to the public for the duration of the Open Awards Show.
