Chaffee Arts is pleased to announce a holiday art market located at Arkansas Valley Digital Imaging art gallery, 317 E. Main St. in Buena Vista.
The market will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 20 through Dec. 27
Art holiday items will be on display for sale in a variety of affordable price ranges.
Art items for sale include glass ornaments and pendants, jewelry, chainmaille jewelry and ornaments, fiber – scarves and table runners, and ceramics. These items are in addition to the large variety of art that is already on display for sale at AVDI.
This year, due to COVID and concern for artists’ safety, artists will not be present to sell their art. AVDI staff will handle all transactions and will be available to answer customer questions. In addition, AVDI is donating 10% of total sales to Chaffee Arts.
“We are so excited to have the opportunity to partner with Chaffee Arts and host a holiday art market,” AVDI manager Sarah Stringer said. “We hope that locals and visitors will consider supporting artists and small businesses in some of their gift shopping this season.”
The following artists are participating in the holiday art market: Cindy Bass, Alyssa Boland, Marjie Gray, Karen Heise, Pat Jahla, Cheryl Rauschke, Judith Reese and Barry Stevens.
Come by to find unique handmade art for holiday gifts and support local artists as well as local gallery AVDI.
Chaffee Arts is a non-profit organization founded in 1985 to engage and celebrate artists in our community. We serve members throughout Chaffee County and are based in Buena Vista.
Organization Web pages -- https://www.chaffeearts.com - https://www.facebook.com/ChaffeeArts
