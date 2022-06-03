The Buena Vista Heritage Museum on East Main Street will once again host the Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show from Saturday, June 4 to Sunday, June 12. Entry into the museum will be free during the art show.
According to Chaffee Arts director Terry Stevens, the show is back to pre-COVID-19 numbers with artists entering 87 works of art into any of 12 categories: Acrylic, oils, pastels/drawing, printmaking, watercolor, photography, ceramic, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media and wood.
Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite piece to win the People’s Choice award, which grants the winner $200.
Chaffee Arts provides free art classes to girls in the Buena Vista and Salida areas participating in elevateHER programs. Fifteen pieces made during these free classes will also be on display, as well as pieces by Chaffee County High School students.
“We are very grateful to local artist Joe Lothamer who taught classes for both groups of students,” Stevens says. “He tried different medias with both groups and also encouraged students to tell a story through their art.”
Visitors may also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a framed painting entitled “The Jeep Seats.” The painting, donated by fishing guide and Times columnist Stuart Andrews (see P15), is valued at $375. Raffle tickets may be purchased in person or on the Chaffee Arts website for $5 each.
Andrews was a very active Chaffee Arts volunteer in the past and continues to provide support the organization.
“All proceeds from this raffle will be used to pay for continuing to offer free art classes to students in Chaffee County,” Stevens says.
More information on Chaffee Arts, the Open Awards Show and the artworks for sale can be found at chaffeearts.com
