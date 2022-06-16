By the time artists were gathering up their various works from the Buena Vista Heritage Museum on June 12, about 750 visitors had come through the Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show.
“I thought this was one of the nicest shows we’ve had,” says Terry Stevens, Chaffee Arts director. “The quality of the art after COVID, I think, was really outstanding, and everyone that I saw who came to the show was just wowed by the quality.”
Ten pieces of art were sold during the show. Stuart Andrews’s painting “The Jeep Seat,” valued at $375, earned $1,100 in raffle tickets. This money will go toward providing free art classes for kids next year. Sandy Horrocks won the painting.
Entries for the show were judged and awarded in each of the 12 art genres. Winning the Judge’s Choice award, as well as Second Place for Mixed Media, is Denise Mullen’s “Don’t Box Me In.” The piece combines a bicycle wheel, the facia of an old dining table, the motor from a fan and some Christmas lights.
“It started with the stained-glass bicycle wheel, and in my head all I could see was it moving,” Mullen says. “While I was trying to figure out the element of movement with it, I was also doing resin countertops at my house, and that’s where the acrylic pour and the resin came from. I had just incorporated a few more steps with it.”
The project was certainly a challenge, she adds, taking 2 months to complete. Many hours each day were spent constructing the frame, figuring out the engineering of connecting the fan motor to the wheel and adding the acrylic paint and resins.
“It was a project, but it was enjoyable. And I learned. That’s the thing that I probably enjoy the most about art is that I’m always learning something new with it.”
This piece’s name comes from Mullen’s nature as an out-of-the-box artist who prefers her art to be interactive.
Receiving the Judge’s Choice award both honored and shocked her. “To me, the Judge’s award, when it’s their personal favorite, it just really means a lot,” she says. “They’re not critiquing it on your skills or anything else; it’s something that they were just drawn to.”
The judge also gave her the idea to add a motion sensor in one of the holes so that when someone walks by, the wheel will light up and turn on its own for a minute.
Mullen plans to always help Chaffee Arts as long as she’s in Buena Vista, seeing the organization as something the county will always need. “If it wasn’t for the board and the volunteers, it wouldn’t happen, so a very special thank you to them,” she says. “I’ve been on the board; I know what it takes. It’s a hard job.”
Winning the votes for the People’s Choice award is Ashley McGowan’s mixed media piece “Evading Madness,” using glass, paper mâché and inspiration from Lewis Carrol’s classic literature.
“I am an ‘Alice in Wonderland’ fanatic,” McGowan says. “I have a nail business in Intentions Spa and it is all ‘Alice in Wonderland’ themed: Mad Nails.”
McGowan started this vision of Alice escaping Wonderland through the looking glass back in 2020, using her daughter Zenya as the model for the paper mâché arms and face before gluing it to the mirror and piecing together the glass shards.
She had hoped to get this piece into the 2020 Open Awards Show, but complications that year put a halt to her artwork to deal with other responsibilities. She gradually progressed through the piece, sitting down to work on it here and there, finishing it up in time for this year’s show.
“Lots of cuts, piecing together that puzzle, but I think probably the hardest part is finding small enough pieces (of glass) to go in the little cracks, and it’s time consuming for sure,” she says. “Lot of fun in the end. I’m really pleased with it.”
Mixed media is her favorite art genre because it allows her to use whatever materials she wants, such as glass, to create “some pretty outrageous stuff.” And her daughter’s role in this piece’s creation holds special meaning for her as a mother.
McGowan previously won the People’s Choice award in the 2019 Open Awards Show for her glass work “Corvus 5,” and she is very happy and excited to win it again for this piece. She’s also happy to be a part of Chaffee Arts and plans to stay with the organization as long as she can.
“Thank you to all the people who voted for me. It’s amazing,” she says.
“We had so much art and so many different media that everybody loved watching the show,” Stevens adds. “It was a good show.”
