The Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show celebrates its 36th year Aug. 21-29 at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum on East Main Street.
This year’s Open Awards Show will feature 60 pieces of art from 41 artists. Each work will fall under one of the many categories: Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor, Pastels/Drawing, Printmaking, Photography, Mixed Media 2D and 3D, Sculpture/Wood/Metal/Glass and Fiber.
In each category, first place receives $100, second place receives $75 and third place receives $50. Additional awards include $300 for Best in Show, $200 for People’s Choice – voted by visitors during the show – and $100 for Judge’s Choice.
All art entered into the show will also be on display on the Chaffee Arts website, and every piece will be for sale. Even if a piece is sold prior to the show, it will still be on display and entered for judging at the show.
“If you have a favorite artist or media, you can shop at your leisure,” says Terry Stevens, Chaffee Arts board president.
The art will be judged by Teresa Booth Brown, artist programs coordinator with Aspen Art Museum, on Friday, Aug. 20.
Awards will be displayed starting on Saturday, Aug. 21, as well as on the Chaffee Arts website. Brown will also be available for artists to meet and get critique from 10 to 11 a.m., Aug. 21 at the museum.
Visitors may also enter a raffle to win the glass sculpture “Study for Shed,” displayed at the show and made by BV and nationally-known artist Evelyn Gottschall Baker.
The piece, valued at over $2,500, represents how deer shed their antlers early in the year in order to grow larger and more beautiful antlers as they grow older.
Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased on the Chaffee Arts website or at the show. All proceeds will be donated to Chaffee Arts. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29. Winners do not need to be present.
