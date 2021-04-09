Chaffee Arts is proud to announce the 2021 Evelyn Gottschall Baker Emerging Artist Grant award winners Jade Baron and Loriana Cassidy of Just Adventure Art.
Seventeen-year-olds Baron and Cassidy live in Salida and co-founders of Just Adventure Art, a not-for-profit focused on raising money through art sales for coalitions focused on inclusivity in the outdoors.
Their work and mission statement can be found on justadventureart.com.
They work in mixed media art and they hope that their site becomes a great resource for other young artists to sell their work.
The Evelyn Gottschall Baker Emerging Artist Grant was founded in 2019 and funds the qualifying amateur artists’ membership in Chaffee Arts and entrance into the Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show.
“I want to encourage new artists to become active in the local art community,” Gottschall Baker says, “and to have the ability to show their art, especially if they have never done so in the past. By making this a matching grant program, I am hopeful that others in the art community will donate too.”
Over the past two years other donors have also contributed to this grant which allows for a sustained annual award.
The grant is awarded through an application process found at www.chaffeearts.com and has the following requirements:
• Open to amateur artists only, in any media
• Artists have never sold artwork via a business or co-op
• Artists have never won a prize in any non-academic art show
Buena Vista’s Baker is a nationally known glass artist who has been recognized for her groundbreaking kiln-formed glass technique.
Over the past 3 years, she has focused her experiments with the Pate’ de Verre process and developed a unique method of sculpting glass paste into dimensional forms that are fired without the use of molds. Her Awards include: Glass Prize UK 2020: Highly Commendable, “Balance”, Emerge 2018, Finalist and Honorable Mention, “Bones-Group,” Bullseye Glass Company, Portland, OR, “Gallery 144,” 2019 Best of Show, Parker.
The 2021 Open Awards Art Show will be held Aug. 21-29 at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum Courthouse Gallery, 506 E. Main St.
It is free and open to the public. In addition, entrance to the Heritage Museum will be free, funded by Chaffee Arts, during the duration of the art show.
Local artists are urged to join Chaffee Arts and enter into this art show which will award over $3,000 in prizes in 12 art categories. All art in the show will be available for purchase.Information about the show can be found on www.chaffeearts.com.
