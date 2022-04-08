Chaffee County Housing Authority staff and board of directors will brief elected officials in Salida, Buena Vista, Poncha Springs and Chaffee County about the possibility of placing a taxation question on the November 2022 ballot to fund affordable housing across the county.
These work-session discussions with local authorities are intended to elicit input from the CHA’s jurisdictional partners on whether, and how, increased tax revenue might help to address Chaffee’s significant housing crisis – especially for workforce, seniors and families.
The intended schedule for meetings is as follows:
April 4, 1:30 p.m. Chaffee County Commission work session
April 4, 6 p.m. Salida City Council work session
April 12, 6 p.m. Buena Vista Town Council work session
May 23, Poncha Springs town trustee work session
“The scope and scale of the housing crisis in Chaffee means that 64% of all households in Chaffee County pay more than half of their income on housing expenses, making them extremely cost burdened,” said Becky Gray, director of the CHA. “Many businesses are already closing or being forced to curtail hours, and everyone is feeling the pain. We need a sustainable funding source to create more housing opportunities that our workers, seniors and households can afford, while also providing renters with the assistance they need to stay in their homes. Right now, we simply don’t have that level of funding.”
The CHA was founded to address Chaffee’s affordable housing issues, as a partnership between Chaffee County and the municipalities of Salida and Buena Vista. The organization has identified four key steps needed to address the current crisis: Improving policies that make housing more attainable; construction and/or acquisition of affordable housing units (especially rentals); establishing and supporting local programs for those with housing insecurities; and building a sustainable organization with the mandate and financing to address affordable housing.
For more information on the Chaffee Housing Authority, visit www.chaffeehousingau
