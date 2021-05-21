The Central Colorado Humanists awarded $1,000 scholarship to six 2021 high school seniors.
“All are high-achieving students with grade point averages exceeding 3.9,” CCH said in a press release. “They exemplify the values of the Central Colorado Humanists: Informed by science; guided by reason; inspired by art and nature; motivated by compassion. All of them wrote compelling essays about the integrity of science. Not all have confirmed the college of their choice – they had multiple acceptances.”
Among the six were two students from Buena Vista High School.
Aja Hogan is her school’s senior class president and also a member of the National Honor Society. She competes in basketball, cross country and track teams.
Hogan describes herself as “very passionate about helping others who are less fortunate than me, and a degree in International Development could open up amazing opportunities to do so.”
Hadley Ross is a member of the National Honor Society and Odyssey of the Mind.
She has participated in student government and has been a member of the volleyball and soccer teams.
Her goal is to become a secondary education science teacher.
“My pursuit of higher education will assist in restoring scientific integrity through education,” Ross says. “With my college education and extensive knowledge of science, I will be able to walk into my classroom daily and help America’s youth find the truth and a respect for science.”
Other recipients included Amanda Zuniga from Cotopaxi High School and Allyna Bright, Cassidy Gillis and Reece White, all from Salida.
Students who received scholarships last year will receive an additional $1,000 toward their sophomore year of study.
“These remarkable students overcame many challenges brought about by the pandemic. They had little personal contact with other students and professors and were unable to participate in community and extracurricular activities because most were cancelled,” the Humansists noted.
“Much of their learning took place online and in Zoom classes. Yet, their internal motivation and personal determination led them to persevere and reach high academic standards. We hope that this coming year will permit their full engagement in an enriching college experience.”
Those students included:
Amelia Tonnesen – University of Northern Colorado,
Finley Petit – University of California Santa Barbara,
Madison Patch – University of Colorado Boulder,
Rebecca Ogden – Mesa State University.
