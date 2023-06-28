Twenty years ago, Grace Church’s summer choir director Betty Dethmers returned from Florida with a swath of patriotic music to present in a Fourth of July concert.
“This was a new idea, and to be honest, most of us were a bit skeptical,” said choir member Sherry Thomas. “However, the music was inspiring and Betty is a fantastic director. She not only selects the music, but she also plays the piano and directs.”
As the show grew in popularity, the church eventually had to add a second concert. The concerts filled the church sanctuary.
The choir has grown as well, and sings in the church each summer while Dethmers is in town.
“My husband was always very patriotic, and it was a family tradition that July 4 was a big deal,” Dethmers said, who originally hailed from Canada. When her daughters were little, they would decorate their bikes to join their local parade in Wisconsin.
Dethmers is proud to bring the community another year of patriotic music.
“I think we’ve brought a lot of enjoyment to the community. We can pack the church, and I think the singers get a lot out of it, too,” she said. “I love the tradition of the church and people they’re very warm and supportive. The really funny part is that I wasn’t even an American citizen until 2004.”
She first became involved with Grace Church in the early 2000s when seeking out a congregation in Buena Vista. As a retired church organist, she appreciated the church’s organ.
She soon gathered a small group to sing, which grew into the summer choir. Since retiring from her church job in Florida, she now stays in Buena Vista for nearly 4 months.
“We hate to see her leave when she goes back to Florida,” Thomas said, “but we love to have her here in the summer.”
When she moved to Florida, Dethmers began accompanying a community choir that does patriotic concerts each year, giving her an ample supply of songs.
“I would borrow music and bring anthems from there, too,” she said. “We have one called ‘Blades of Grass and Pure White Stones,’ referring to a cemetery, and the choir loved that so much that we decided to buy our own.
“People also enjoy the medley that we have that’s a tribute to the armed forces, and we go through the various services,” she said. “We don’t do that medley every year, but we’ll sing it this year. It gives the audience a chance to stand if they’ve been a part of one of those services for us to recognize them.”
They’ll also introduce a new song this year, “One Song” by Marvin Hamlisch, Marilyn and Alan Bergman.
“It talks about how we can all sing the same song, and it talks about peace,” Thomas said. “I know Betty’s hoping that ‘peace’ will be one of our main themes.”
Quilts of Valor made by the church sewing group will also be displayed and presented at the concert.
Church member Carol Covert started the quilting group.
“2006 was the first year we became part of the program,” said choir member Bonnie Young, who helps make and send Quilts of Valor for the church’s sewing group.
“It’s the whole idea that we honor these quilts that are going to service people who have been wounded and need this love around their body,” said Young.
“It gives me pride just to put these quilts out and to see how gorgeous they are. Unless they’re displayed, how is anybody going to know that this is what they look like? I’m always inspired by the history of the Quilts of Valor and why we are involved with it.”
The Grace Church Choir will present the 20th annual July Fourth patriotic concerts at 9 a.m. and noon in the church sanctuary, 203 W. Main Street in Buena Vista, across from the Buena Vista Public Library. The theme of this year’s concert is “Peace.”
(0) comments
