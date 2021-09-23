14erFest is back in Buena Vista after 2020’s Coronavirus cancellation and The Trailhead and CORE (Colorado Off-road Enterprise) have elevated their trail running events – literally and figuratively - with the inclusion of a 50k at 8 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 that compliments the existing 5k at 4 p.m., Friday and the 14k at 9:30 a.m., Sunday races.