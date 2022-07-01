Independence Day celebrations will start today with a concert at 7 p.m. in Riverside Park , featuring The Falconaires, the official jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Academy.
The performance will include big-band jazz music that spans multiple generations.
Poncha Springs will host its Independence Day celebration a day early, on Sunday, starting with a parade at noon along Antero Street, Chipeta Avenue and Poncha Avenue, ending at Chipeta Park.
The “Old-Fashioned Fourth of July” celebration in Chipeta Park following the parade includes a hot dog cookout, fruit pie judging contest and games with ribbon prizes for all ages.
Howard residents will celebrate with a Fourth of July Barbecue and Carnival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Howard Hall, 5510 CR 45. The event features grilled burgers, brats and hot dogs with sides, an ice cream social hosted by the Pleasant Valley Club and carnival games with prizes.
At the same time, Western Fremont Historical Society will host an open house of its History Center, 70 CR 56, where visitors can enjoy information about flag etiquette, displays of military memorabilia and guided tours of the old Howard town site.
In Salida Fourth of July festivities kick off at 8:30 a.m. Monday with the annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at Frantz Lake on CR 160, sponsored by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The event is free for kids 13 and younger.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the hour-long fishing contest commences at 9:45 a.m.
Prizes will be awarded for first fish caught, longest fish caught and contestant who traveled the farthest to participate. All participants will receive a derby souvenir.
Following the contest a hot dog lunch will be available for contestants and their families.
Kids should take their own fishing gear, water and sunscreen. Fishing gear will be provided for those who don’t have their own.
In town, Riverside Park is the venue for a variety of events to celebrate the day.
Salida Circus will perform from 1-2 p.m., followed by a karaoke contest from 2-3:30 p.m.
Chalk art on F Street will be on display starting at 4 p.m.
From 4-4:30 p.m. children’s dance group Minds in Motion will perform.
Karaoke winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m.
Three bands are scheduled to entertain from the Salida Rotary Amphitheater stage: Jake Law and the Banned from 5-6 p.m., Ahgadaze from 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Roundhouse Assembly from 8-9:30 p.m.
A bike light parade will begin near the caboose at the end of F Street at 9 p.m.
The fireworks display from Tenderfoot Mountain will begin at 9:30 p.m. to wind up the celebrations.
