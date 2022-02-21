The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to be prepared for treacherous road conditions this week.
A storm system will bring waves of significant snow accumulations across western and southern Colorado through Thursday.
Significant high country snowfall will make travel difficult, however unfavorable travel conditions will not be limited to only the mountain areas.
Travelers are urged to "know before you go!"
Delay travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, check weather and travel resources before hitting the road.
Visit COtrip.org for the latest information about potential road closures that may be likely due to this severe snow storm.
Winter weather advisories and warnings have been posted for much of the state.
This includes high country passes and mountain communities, as well as highway corridors and cities in lower elevations and valleys.
Check on road conditions: COtrip.org
Download the FREE mobile app, search for: COtrip Planner
Check weather forecasts: weather.gov/gjt/
Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: avalanche.state.co.us
Tips and info: Winter Driving Preparedness
Connect on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot
