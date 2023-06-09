Chaffee County — Motorists can expect full stops and up to 30-minute delays next Tuesday and Wednesday while the Colorado Department of Transportation paves a short section of US Highway 24. Operations will occur approximately nine miles north of Buena Vista, Mile Points 201.5 to 202.5. Between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., travelers will encounter full stops and one-lane alternating traffic guided by portable light signals.
Next Tuesday and Wednesday, motorists can expect significant delays between Buena Vista and Granite while CDOT completes paving operations. CDOT crews will work as swiftly as possible to complete the surface treatment however resurfacing operations are weather dependent.
Traffic Impacts
Operations will take place on June 13 and 14. Daytime work hours will range from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Motorists should plan for 15-30 minute delays and allow extra travel time.
- Vehicles will be guided by flagging personnel or a portable temporary light signal.
- Access in and out of intersections may be restricted at times.
- A speed reduction of 40 mph will be enforced throughout the work zones.
Remember: Slow For The Cone Zone
The following tips can help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.
- Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.
- Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.
- Watch for workers. Drive with caution.
- Don't change lanes unnecessarily.
- Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.
- Turn on your headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.
- Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.
- Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
- Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.
- Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so.
- Be patient!
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road.
