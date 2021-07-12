The Colorado Department of Transportation will perform ditch cleaning and debris clean-up this week on U.S. Highway 285 Poncha Pass south from U.S. 50.
Several mudslides occurred on the north side of the pass last week during a torrential rainstorm.
The clean-up operations will take place Tuesday through Thursday, from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. between mile points 123 - 126, just south of Poncha Springs.
Traffic Impact
Motorists will encounter lane closures and lane shifts to accommodate maintenance personnel and heavy equipment working on the shoulders of the highway.
A speed reduction of 40 MPH will be in place and drivers are urged to slow down and use extreme caution when approaching the work zone.
Know Before You Go
Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts, and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:
Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org
Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts
See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html
