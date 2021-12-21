The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to expect heavier than normal traffic in many areas of the state for the next couple of weeks as people travel during the Christmas and New Year’s Day break.
"The holiday season is a busy time for travel, as Coloradans and visitors spend time with family and friends and explore our beautiful great outdoors,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. During this busy time especially, please drive like lives depend on it. We must all be prepared for weather forecasts and road conditions, and especially mindful of the importance of driving sober in times of festive celebration. Let's end 2021 safely and protect one another as we enter 2022."
CDOT projects will be suspended statewide by noon on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Thursday, Dec. 30. Projects are allowed to resume their regular schedule on Monday, Dec. 27 and Monday, Jan. 3.
Traffic on Interstate 70 west from Denver is expected to be heavy on Thursday, Friday, and the days following Christmas. Heavier than normal traffic should be anticipated on eastbound I-70 on Saturday, Jan. 1, and Sunday, Jan. 2, especially between Vail and the Denver area from mid-morning until late afternoon.
Drivers also should expect increased traffic along the Front Range before and after Christmas, due to the number of large shopping areas located on or near the urban corridors.
Christmas week is one of the higher travel periods in Colorado.
Road conditions can change quickly at this time of year. Drivers can receive updated road and weather information by calling 511 or by checking www.cotrip.org. Specific information regarding Interstate 70 also is available at: www.GoI70.com.
