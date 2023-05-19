The Chaffee County Youth Alliance awarded a total of $10,150 in grant funds through its 6th annual mini-grant program, supporting eight local community non-profits working with youth across Chaffee County. CCYA is a community-based prevention program promoting positive youth development.
CCYA serves as the local Communities that Care coalition, a collaborative effort facilitated through Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives housed within the Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
Positive Youth Development is: “an intentional, prosocial approach that engages youth…in a manner that is productive and constructive; recognizes, utilizes, and enhances young people’s strengths; and promotes positive outcomes for young people by providing opportunities, fostering positive relationships, and furnishing the support needed to build on their leadership strengths.”
This year’s PYD grant recipients included the 100 Elk Outdoor Center, Partnership for Community Action, Salida Theater Project, Colorado TINTS, Salida Circus, Full Circle Restorative Justice, Guidestone Colorado and the Buena Vista Public Library.
Library Director Cecilia LaFrance said the CCYA grant has enabled them to finish funding the learning loop at McPhelemy Park.
“We are thrilled with the CCYA grant,” she said. “The learning loop is a permanent story walk route created through kiosks that will feature a new story several times a year. Kiosks will also host messaging for environmental stewardship. Town Lake already serves as a destination for our families; this allows another feature to enjoy while there, which happens to promote literacy.”
They’ll also be collaborating with BV Rec to create designated trails in areas where social trails have led to erosion and improve existing paths.
This project is possible through the cooperation of Town Recreation and the Water Board, the Library, the Fertile Ground Fund and the Buena Vista School District,” she said. “Other grants include an award from Common Ground and the State Library’s Growing Readers Together. We plan to have the learning loop in place this summer as another amenity for area families and guests.”
The 2023 CCYA grant awards ranged from $600 to $2500 to help fund projects and programs focused on positive youth development in Chaffee County. Funded proposals ranged from performance art, theater training and productions, youth interns facilitating peer conflict resolution and story walk installation, to adolescent summer camp activities, youth leadership pathways and backcountry skills training.
100Elk was granted funds to support a new rite of passage program with Chaffee County High School.
“(The grant) was great recognition of the idea,” said Brett Grimmer, 100Elk director. “The idea was to present them with a challenge, but on our side, it was to bring them in and teach them some backcountry skills and orienteering. We have 1300 acres and we gave them a map of all of that.”
CCHS and 100Elk plan to continue the program in future years, creating a unique rite of passage for the seniors with CCHS Dean of Students Kelly Chandler and Counselor Jason Swick.
“Kelly and Jason both told me that they’re very excited about the potential of what their kids can learn here at 100Elk,” Grimmer said. “For these particular kids, it’s the opportunity to give them an experience and a skill set that takes them outside of their comfort zone, ‘revealing the possibilities within’ and allowing them to see that it’s okay to be uncomfortable. … When we make the choice to try something new and maybe stretch beyond our comfort zone, that’s where a lot of learning can take place.”
The CCYA has distributed over $52,600 to local youth-serving community organizations since the launch of its mini-grant program in 2018.
CTC is an evidence-based prevention approach aimed at helping communities prevent youth risk problem behaviors before they develop, including the use of alcohol, tobacco and other substances. These efforts are funded through the Colorado Department of Public Health, with the state marijuana tax cash fund. Learn more about CCYA and FYI at www.chaffeecountyfyi.org/copy-of-community-based-prevention
