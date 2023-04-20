The Chaffee County Writers Exchange held an awards ceremony for the 14 finalists in its 2nd annual Youth Writing Contest on April 17 at the Congressional United Church of Christ.
Before announcing winners for the Junior and Senior divisions, CCWE vice president Cam Torrens stated to the finalists, “Last year, there was a big pool of writing talent participating in our contest, but my, you’ve really upped the game this year. With the theme of ‘Some day…’ you expressed your imaginations. You told us stories that made us laugh, made us sad and some of you wrote stories so dark that we were locking our doors at night. Thank you for that.”
CCWE president Jean “Gaga” Gabardi added, “Writing is a skill that is part of the infrastructure of your life. If you can write today, you can probably write the rest of your life. People find that to be very helpful in all the work that you do, in the way that you speak, in the studies you commence with in college. Writing is key to sharing all of those thoughts and stories and inventiveness. That’s why we want to be part of helping you grow that skill and your interest.”
Each finalist received a certificate, prize winners were awarded with giant checks made at Buena Vista High School. New Bees Thrift Store, Climax Molybdenum, the Buena Vista Optimist Club, Train Angel Foundation, Salida Elks Lodge, United Church of Christ, Buena Vista Public Library, Salida Regional Library and Lake County Public Library each contributed to the contest and prizes as well.
Grand prize winners were invited to read their stories out loud, each adding the tone most appropriate to his or her story.
Finalists in the Junior Division included Brooklyn Bell of Buena Vista with “The Family Dilemma,” Ephraim Bunch of Leadville with “The Messenger,” Alexis Davis of Buena Vista with “Rose and the Missing Kitsune,” Owen Hill of Buena Vista with “The Beginning of the End,” Taya Martinez of Buena Vista with “Barrels with Belle” and Aidan TwoCrow of Cotopaxi with “Glitch.”
Eliza Darcine Schwander of Leadville won the Bronze Prize for her story “Loona’s Dream Will Someday Come True.” Aberlyn Leon of Buena Vista won the Silver Prize for “Someday.” Winning the Grand Prize for Junior Division was Benjamin Bishop of Salida with “Rings, Doughnuts, and Kings.”
“I got some of my inspiration from the Cressida Cowell ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ series and ‘The Hobbit’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and a G. A. Henty history series audiobook,” Bishop said. “In our CC community, we had a prompt to write a story about time travel, so I thought, ‘Ah, this might work for the writing contest someday.’”
Bishop said he was proud of his work, though he would have liked to make the story longer than the 1,000-word limit.
He had also won the Junior Division Grand Prize in last year’s contest, but he did not expect to win again this year. “I was very surprised and delighted and happy and ecstatic to learn that I won,” he said.”
Finalists in the Senior Division included Sky Henderson of Bainbridge, Wash., with “The Three Wooden Figures” and Maya Welsh of Buena Vista with “Raging Ice.”
Savannah Tully of Buena Vista took home the Bronze Prize for her story “Mangroves Whisper of Life and Death.” Grace Bunch of Leadville received the Silver Prize for “I’ll Come Running.” Hannah Wharton of Nathrop won the Senior Division Grand Prize with “Hand of Tomorrow.”
This was Tully’s first time entering a writing contest. “I was really excited,” she said. “I’ve never really written a longer short story, so it was exciting to write and submit.”
Tully enjoys writing poetry more than short stories and has self-published poetry books already. She didn’t write her contest story to win, but she was excited to receive the Bronze Prize nevertheless.
“I love my story,” she said. “It was really connected to my family and my home, even though I’m not from Florida. It was very environmentally focused with the outdoors, and I love kayaking.”
Torrens said he was very happy with how the contest turned out this year.
“First off, we’re really excited because last year was our inaugural one,” he said. “We had 36 entrants total and we were quite happy with that. It was a successful contest. But this year we had 71 – almost twice as many entrants – and three or four of them were from out of state. They were here attending the Link School in Buena Vista. We had folks all the way from Silverthorne, Leadville, Buena Vista, Salida, Cotopaxi, Howard; just a broad swath of the Arkansas River valley, and a good mix between high schoolers and homeschoolers.”
CCWE plans to continue this contest as an annual event with a current cap at 75 entrants per category.
