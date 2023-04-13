Chaffee County Republican Women’s club is offering a $1500 scholarship to 2023 graduating female seniors from Buena Vista High School, Salida High School, Chaffee County High School, a private school or a home school in Chaffee County. The scholarship can be used at any accredited technical or educational institution.
Selection criteria will be determined by answering essay questions, letter of recommendation and school/community activities. The student or one parent/official guardian of the student must be a registered Republican.
Scholarship applications can be picked up from Buena Vista and Salida High School counselor’s offices, Mountain Pawn and Gun Shop in Salida or Wolf Pack Trading Center in Buena Vista. The application must be returned by May 8. A contact number for any questions is (719) 395-1793.
