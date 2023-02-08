In light of alarming overdose rates in Chaffee County, and the state as a whole, Chaffee County Public Health will be providing overdose awareness and prevention training to local bars, restaurants and music venues, according to a press release. From 2020-2021, Colorado saw 3,358 overdoses deaths, as well as an increase in non-fatal overdoses.
In 2021-2022 there were six overdose deaths here in Chaffee County. Per local EMS, in 2021-2022 Narcan was administered as a response to an overdose 18 times. Unreported administration of Narcan in Chaffee County is also highly likely to have occurred, as individuals often do not call emergency medical personnel when overdose occurs.
Narcan, or naloxone, is a drug that is used to reverse opioid overdose, and it is typically administered as a nasal spray. Any trained community member can administer Narcan. The Narcan training that CCPH will provide aims to better equip service industry workers and the general public to respond to a potential overdose. The main priority of the training is to educate and explain the signs of an overdose, the importance of promptly notifying emergency medical services, and then administering Narcan while waiting for EMS to arrive at the scene.
“Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse an overdose from opioids – including heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications – when given in time. Studies have shown that in many situations bystanders were present during an overdose. With the right tools – such as Narcan and the associated training – those bystanders can possibly prevent an overdose death,” says Abigail Smedly, RN at Chaffee Community Clinic.
Over the next few weeks CCPH will contact local venues, bars and restaurants to best determine their needs, and offer training if desired. CCPH will also offer more public training for interested community members in the upcoming months.
