Chaffee County Public Health has announced new dates, locations, and incentives for a vaccine drive in the county.
Around 100 $45 gift cards to Colorado Parks and Wildlife were donated for Chaffee residents getting vaccinated over this summer.
This amount would buy a fishing license, or quite a discount on some various other passes and licenses (parks pass, hunting license).
CCPH will have drawings for these gift certificates over the summer at their various community clinics or at the vaccine bus.
CCPH is also offering free beverage vouchers to local breweries for anyone 21+ that gets fully vaccinated, Walmart gift cards that will be given out at the community center clinic on July 7, and three $100 gift cards donated by High Country Bank that will be given out at our July 7 Salida Middle School clinic.
Lastly, Monarch has donated a free season pass to anyone fully vaccinated by July 31, and CCPH will draw that name beginning of August.
All clinics will administer Pfizer and J&J vaccines. Dates and locations are as follows:
Vaccine Bus
June 17, 10 am – 6 pm, Buena Vista High School parking lot
June 18, 10 am – 6 pm, Thonhoff Park across from Courthouse in Salida
June 19, 12 pm – 8 pm, Thonhoff Park across from Courthouse in Salida
CCPH walk up clinic
July 7, 4 pm – 7 pm, Salida Middle School
July 8, 10 am – 6 pm, Buena Vista High School parking lot
July 8, 10 am – 11 am, Salida Community Center
July 9, 10 am – 6 pm, Thonhoff Park across from Courthouse in Salida
July 10, 12 pm – 8 pm, Thonhoff Park across from Courthouse in Salida
July 28, 4 pm – 7 pm, Salida Middle School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.