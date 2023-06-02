Chaffee County Public Health is pleased to welcome Janice Brunner to the position of Home Share Coordinator. Janice is a graduate of University of Northern Colorado with a degree in gerontology.
She brings over 20 years of experience working with older adults from leading meaningful recreational activities as an activities director in a nursing home, a volunteer ombudsman, a senior services coordinator for the Area Agency on Aging and a long-term care case manager for Medicaid.
Brunner has also assisted family and friends with memory issues and brings meaningful personal experience being a caregiver and has recently been trained as an Alzheimer’s Association community educator.
She is knowledgeable of the resources in Chaffee County and passionate about assisting and empowering older adults to live their best life.
Brunner hopes to continue to expand the Home Share program, matching providers with available homes with those seekers looking for a meaningful housing opportunity that includes reduced rent.
“I have won the lottery with my new role at Public Health as the Home Share Coordinator and am very excited to be able to assist in connecting those who want to live and work in beautiful Chaffee County with those who are already established here,” Brunner said
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people lost social connection especially Chaffee County’s older adults. CCPH’s hope is to increase social connection while enabling our older adults to thrive in their own homes.
CCPH and Age Strong Chaffee provide opportunities throughout the month to exercise and stay socially and mentally active.
For more information, visit www.embracingagingchaffee.com or e-mail Janice Brunner at jbrunner@chaffeecounty.org
