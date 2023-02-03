The Central Colorado Humanists will celebrate the birth of Charles Darwin with a Sunday Science presentation on “Genetic Mutations, the Heart of Evolution,” Sunday, Feb. 5.
The program begins at 10 a. m. at the Scout Hut at 210 E. Sackett St., in Salida and will feature speakers Gaylene Stevens, M.S and Pat Duletsky, M.D.
Duletsky will present some history of evolutionary thought, including the work of Charles Darwin. Stevens will give an overview of the molecular processes involved in gene mutation, replication and expression.
Duletsky will wrap up with some examples of how genetic mutation affect our daily lives and some current research into evolution.
A California native, Stevens received her B. S. from the University of California, Davis, in Bacteriology and pursued research there and at Genecor. Moving to the southeast, she pursued research at Emory University and obtained a Master’s Degree from the University of Memphis.
Stevens and husband Ron are retired and living in Salida where she enjoys outdoor activities and volunteers helping people with utility bills.
Duletsky attended University of California, Davis for both her undergraduate degree in Physiological Psychology and her M.D.
She did her residency in Family Practice in Denver and practiced in Summit County, the San Luis Valley and Chaffee County for 27 years. She has lived in Chaffee County since 2003, and enjoys being retired so she can hike, bike and ski.
Central Colorado Humanists sponsor Sunday Science presentations on the first Sunday of each month. Each presentation is informative and features a science topic understandable by both scientists and non-scientists. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and talk will start promptly at 10 a.m.
Admission is free and the public is welcome. Please join us.
In honor of Charles Darwin’s birthday in February, there will be coffee and cake following the talk.
Masks are welcome but not required. Please choose whatever is best for your personal health. But please do NOT attend if you have any signs of respiratory illness.
